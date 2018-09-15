ANC-WR Delegation Meets with Armenia’s Agriculture Minister

VIEW GALLERY: ANC-WR Armenian delegation meets with Armenia's Agriculture Minister Arthur Khachatryan and Deputy Minister Artak Kamalyan

Last week, the Armenian National Committee-Western Region’s California Legislative and Trade Delegation met with the Republic of Armenia’s Minister of Agriculture, Arthur Khachatryan and Deputy Minister Artak Kamalyan in order to explore further possibilities of cooperation agriculturally between the State of California and the Republic of Armenia.

Welcoming the delegation consisting of Senators Anthony Portantino and Henry Stern, Assemblymembers Evan Low and Autumn Burke, Glendale City Mayor Zareh Sinanyan, Glendale City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian, Andrea Deveau of Strategies 360, Vikrum Aiyer of Postmates, ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian and ANCA-WR Communications Coordinator Dickran Khodanian, Minister Khachatryan highlighted the need for effective cooperation in the field of agriculture between California and Armenia. In the beginning of the meeting, the minister briefed the delegation on Armenia’s agrarian policy, its main approaches towards development, and some of the issues that the ministry faces.

The ANC-WR’s delegation explained that California as an agricultural hub provides numerous opportunities for expanded partnerships with the Republic of Armenia. The delegation also stressed that California’s Central Valley, with its fertile land and sunny weather, has become a staple of agriculture in California and is home to an old Armenian community.