ANCA-WR Endorses Newsom for California Governor

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region this week announced its endorsement of Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom for California Governor during the general election on November 6.

“After several substantive discussions with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom throughout the past year, the ANCA-Western Region Board of Directors was unanimous in its decision to endorse him as the next Governor of California. He has a solid understanding of issues that are important to the Armenian-American community, and we are confident that as Governor, he will maintain open lines of communication and will positively address the needs of our community and of California’s residents overall,” stated Nora Hovsepian, Chair of the ANCA-WR.

Lieutenant Governor Newsom has had a long history with the Armenian-American community in his native San Francisco, and has been a strong supporter of its issues beginning with his days as a San Francisco Supervisor, then as Mayor of the City following his election in 2003, and as Lieutenant Governor for the past eight years.

The announcement of his endorsement was made following a September fundraiser for Newsom where he met with representatives of the ANCA-WR in Southern California. The ANCA-WR had also endorsed Newsom during the primaries following a meeting in May where Newsom expressed encouragement regarding the recent peaceful transition in the Armenian government, stating “The response to the populist call for reform and greater democracy and transparency is to be congratulated, and among the many positive consequences is the prospect that it could help promote increased trade and interaction between the State of California, Armenia and Artsakh.”

Lt. Governor Newson has been a staunch supporter of the Divest Turkey campaign, with most recently calling for divestment at the University of California and CalPERS at the April 24 March for Justice.

Whether on the issue of justice for the Armenian Genocide, or other issues of importance to the Armenian-American community, Newsom has never forsaken his principles, and always stood firmly in support of human rights and justice for crimes against humanity.

Newsom was appointed to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1997, representing District 2. He was first elected Mayor of San Francisco in 2003 and was reelected to a second term in 2007. The ANCA-WR endorsed Gavin Newsom based on his long and faithful record of public service and his steadfast support of issues of concern to Armenian-Americans. Ever since his tenure on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Newsom has held an open-door policy toward his constituents, carrying their message to City Hall.

As supervisor, Newsom supported the sale of the Mount Davidson Cross to the Council of Armenian-American Organizations of Northern California who preserved the landmark and installed a bronze plaque at the base honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

