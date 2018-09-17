Memorial Service: Very Reverend Nareg Shrikian

VERY REVEREND NAREG SHRIKIAN

(September 10, 1926 – September 12, 2017)

One year memorial service will be held for Very Reverend Nareg Shrikian on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93721.

He is survived by his:

Sister, Soseh Bidanian and family

Son, Tzolak and Sevan Shrikian and their daughter, Lori

Daughter, Nectar Shrikian

Daughter, Salpy and Levon Baghdassarian and their children, Sarkis, Kevork and Knar

Daughter, Nairy and David Ghoogasian and their children Aram, Lara and Anush

Daughter-in-law, Michelle Shrikian and her children, Taleen, Armen and Christopher

And all his relatives and friends.