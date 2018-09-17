Memorial Service: Very Reverend Nareg Shrikian

VERY REVEREND NAREG SHRIKIAN
(September 10, 1926 – September 12, 2017)
One year memorial service will be held for Very Reverend Nareg Shrikian on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93721.
He is survived by his:
Sister, Soseh Bidanian and family
Son, Tzolak and Sevan Shrikian and their daughter, Lori
Daughter, Nectar Shrikian
Daughter, Salpy and Levon Baghdassarian and their children, Sarkis, Kevork and Knar
Daughter, Nairy and David Ghoogasian and their children Aram, Lara and Anush
Daughter-in-law, Michelle Shrikian and her children, Taleen, Armen and Christopher
And all his relatives and friends.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.