Armenian Fighter Beats Ax-Murder Safarov’s Sister in International Competition

Armenian professional mixed martial arts fighter Karine Karapetyan beat Azerbaijan’s Rena Safarova in the Tbilisi International Mixed Martial Arts Championship in Georgia.

Safarova is the sister of ax-murdere Ramil Safarov, who, in 2004 murdered Armenian officer 25-year-old Gurgen Margaryan during a NATO training program in Budapest, Hungary.

“I dedicate my victory to the memory of Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan,” Karapetyan said on Facebook.

Safarov, who was convicted of the murder and was serving a life sentence in Hungary, was extradited to Azerbaijan in September 2012 and welcomed as a national hero, with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev promoting to the rank of major and providing more than eight years of back compensation. The same day, Armenia severed diplomatic ties with Hungary.