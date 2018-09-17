Erdogan Says Opening of Turkish-Armenian Border ‘Out of the Question’

BAKU—The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a problem for Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was visiting Azerbaijan, said on Saturday at a parade dedicated to the “centennial of Baku’s liberation.” Therefore, he added “the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border is out of the question.”
“Turkey supports and will continue to support Azerbaijan in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” added Erdogan, according to the Trend news agency.
Erdogan said that presently, Azerbaijan is Turkey’s most important ally not only in the political and economic sectors, but in many other realms.
Erdogan stressed that presently relations between the two states continue and the roles of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev here is irreplaceable.
“We will continue to expand our ties and implement various projects. The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, the problems of Azerbaijan are our problems,” the Turkish president added.
Erdogan noted that Azerbaijan is a fraternal country, which has the largest number of graves of the fallen Turkish soldiers.
“Turkey and Azerbaijan are two sons of the same mother and are brother states. Azerbaijan and Turkey have a common past, religion and language. Our participation in the parade today is a symbol of our brotherhood and the fact that 100 years ago the Turkish soldiers fell here fighting,” Erdogan added.
The same way Russia must support Armenia.
President Erdogan firmly believes in Islamic solidarity, not only with Azerbaijan but with all Islamic nations. Contrast this with Jens Stoltenberg, a former Prime minister of Norway of German ancestry, who serves as the Secretary General of NATO. Stoltenberg cares not if Turkey and Azerbaijan overrun Christian Armenia and finish the job that was unfinished 1915-1923, the annihilation of the Armenian people. He was in Washington shoring up Turkey as a key member of NATO. Wasnʻt NATO established to protect against the Soviet threat? Turkey and Russia are now strong allies. Does President Trump have a point in viewing NATO as a dinosaur? This comment coming from a strong Democrat who views each issue individually.
Long live free Nakhchivan and Western Armenia!
Now let’s see is Putin will step up to the plate and declare “Russia supports and will continue to support Armenia in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”……..I wouldn’t hold my breath!
“Turkey and Azerbaijan are two sons of the same mother and are brother states.”….what an idiotic thing to say. That only implies that their mother is a prostitute. The proper expression is “brother from a different mother”.
Best news from Erdogan so far. Keep the border closed and keep Armenia safe!
Thank you for not opening the border.