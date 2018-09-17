Erdogan Says Opening of Turkish-Armenian Border ‘Out of the Question’

BAKU—The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a problem for Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was visiting Azerbaijan, said on Saturday at a parade dedicated to the “centennial of Baku’s liberation.” Therefore, he added “the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border is out of the question.”

“Turkey supports and will continue to support Azerbaijan in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” added Erdogan, according to the Trend news agency.

Erdogan said that presently, Azerbaijan is Turkey’s most important ally not only in the political and economic sectors, but in many other realms.

Erdogan stressed that presently relations between the two states continue and the roles of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev here is irreplaceable.

“We will continue to expand our ties and implement various projects. The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, the problems of Azerbaijan are our problems,” the Turkish president added.

Erdogan noted that Azerbaijan is a fraternal country, which has the largest number of graves of the fallen Turkish soldiers.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are two sons of the same mother and are brother states. Azerbaijan and Turkey have a common past, religion and language. Our participation in the parade today is a symbol of our brotherhood and the fact that 100 years ago the Turkish soldiers fell here fighting,” Erdogan added.