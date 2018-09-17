ANC-WR Chair Discusses Recent Legislative and Trade Trip to Armenia

From September 4 to 13, the Armenian National Committee-Western Region led a group of California local and state officials, as well as members of the state’s business and informational technology communities on a trip to Armenia, where among other visits the group met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Over the weekend, ANC-WR chairwoman Nora Hovsepian sat down with Horizon Armenian Television’s Manouk Seraydarian to discuss the trip and present an overview of the meetings with Pashinyan and other government officials.

“An important part of the ANCA’s mission is to promote bilateral political and trade relations between the U.S. and Armenia. As the fifth largest economy in the world and as home to the largest organized community in the worldwide Armenian Diaspora, California plays a unique role in advancing this goal. We are gratified that such a distinguished group of state legislators, local elected officials and influential policy makers from the IT sector have accepted our invitation to join this important delegation, and as the New Armenia opens its doors for input and bilateral relations, we look forward to achieving tangible results which will mutually benefit both sides,” stated Hovsepain before leaving for Armenia.