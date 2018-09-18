Community Gears Up for ABMDR Walkathons in L.A. and Boston

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry is preparing to hold its traditional walkathons in Los Angeles and Boston. Both events are organized as conduits for community outreach and awareness, and to raise funds for the life-saving mission of the Registry. Supporters can participate in the walkathons as individuals or as part of a team. Participants can also create their own team, or sponsor a friend or family member.

“Our walkathons continue to stand out as wonderful community events, where young and old join forces in support of our shared quest to save lives,” said Dr. Frieda Jordan, President of ABMDR. “Held in a fun, welcoming atmosphere, our Walk of Life events give us the opportunity to reach out to our communities, and to raise public awareness of the crucial importance of becoming bone marrow stem cell donors in order to help save a life. This year, we are counting on our grassroots supporters and corporate sponsors alike to have our best walkathons yet, in both Los Angeles and Boston!”

The walkathon in Los Angeles, the 13th annual Walk of Life, will be held in Glendale on Saturday, October 6. It will start at the City of Glendale plaza (633 East Broadway Avenue, with free parking in the structure on Wilson Avenue). Registration will begin at 8:30 am, and the walk will kick off at 9, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 5-K walk-run will loop through central Glendale and conclude at the City of Glendale plaza, where community festivities will continue, with music and food. Students who participate in the Glendale walk will earn eight hours’ worth of community-service credit. For more information on the Glendale walk, visit abmdr.am

Corporate sponsors of the Glendale walkathon include Viazoi, Softline Solutions, pH Solutions, and Peter H. Ashjian, MD.

The walkathon in Boston, the 7th annual Walk of Life of New England, will be held in Watertown on Saturday, September 22. The event will start at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown). Free parking will be available in the ACEC lot on the left side of Nichols Avenue. Registration will begin at 10 am, and the walk will start at 11, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 2.2-K walk-run will conclude at the ABMDR table at Saltonstall Park, at Watertown’s Faire on the Square, where the community celebration will continue, featuring music and food. For more information on the Watertown walk, call (617) 331-0426, email ne-walk@abmdr.am, or visit abmdr.am

Corporate sponsors of Walk of Life New England include Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Armenian-American Pharmacists’ Association, PROMETRIKA, and Watertown Savings Bank.

Both the Glendale and the Watertown walkathons will be attended by elected officials and community leaders, and numerous teams representing schools, universities, community organizations, and individual supporters.

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the Registry has recruited over 29,000 donors in 29 countries across four continents, identified 4,482 patients, and facilitated 31 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit abmdr.am.