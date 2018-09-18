Fifth Annual Wine Festival Held in Artsakh’s Togh village

The fifth annual Artsakh Wine Festvial kicked off on Saturday in the village of Togh in the Hadrut region. Organized by Artsakh’s ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism, this year’s festival boasts 24 vintners from Artsakh and Armenia.

Travelers from Armenia and abroad flocked to Togh village where Artsakh President Bako Sahakian and other government officials stopped by to personally visit the festival

In an interview with ArtsakhPress, Ekaterina Mikhailovna a tourist from Russia visiting Artsakh for the first time, said that upon hearing about the wine festival she decided to come and take part in this annual tradition.

“This is a great celebration. People here are happy. Everyone is smiling, dancing and working. I tasted Artsakh wines and frankly speaking they have high quality,” said Mikhailovna. “My impressions about Artsakh and its people are great. I hope that in the future I will visit Artsakh again and participate in such magnificent events.”

Another first-time Artsakh visitor David Derchini hailed from Hungary and told ArtsakhPress that events such as the Togh Wine Festival were important to showcase the country and are attractive to tourists.

“It is very nice to be in one of the historic sites of Artsakh—the Melik’s Palace in Togh—where such an event has been organized,” said Derchini.

“I have tasted Artsakh dishes and wines. I especially liked the red wine of ‘Voske Wines,’ which, I think, will be popular our country,” added Derchini.

For Larisa Pavlovna, who is from Russia, this marked her fourth visit to Artsakh.

“This is my first visit to Melik Palace of Togh. We, the visitors from abroad, are very impressed with this festival. I’ve tasted many wines. Each has a unique taste. I am looking forward to taking part in such events again,” said Pavlovna.