Independence Celebrations to be Centered in Republic Square

Events marking the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s independence primarily will take place in Yerevan’s Republic Square, where large crowds are expected to turn out for the post-Revolution celebration under the slogan “You are Independent.”

The special slogan was selected especially to mark the success of the “Velvet Revolution,” Eduard Aghajanyan, Armenian Government’s chief of staff, said at an open-air press conference held in the central square Tuesday.

Aghajanyan explained that the events are designed to appeal every citizen, saying, “Every citizen of Armenia must understand the [importance] and implications of independence.”

“There will be an essential difference from all earlier events which featured only a specific group of artists enjoying somewhat of a ‘monopoly’ in taking part in state-organized events,” Aghjanyan stressed, adding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will host a special reception at his residence at 26 Baghramyan Avenue.

Ruben Hovhannisyan, the head of the Culture Department of the City of Yerevan explained that the celebration will kick off at noon on Friday, September 21, with street chalk drawing that will bring together around 2,000 school children. At 1 p.m. a painting exhibition entitled ‘Vernisage’ will open. At the same time, the two stages installed at Republic Square will feature performances that will last until 11 p.m. when the celebration will culminate with fireworks.

In addition, bands playing wind instruments will march in the capital city, beginning their procession from Liberty Square toward Republic Square, where they will join other performers on the two stages.

The central square will host also a “festival village” that will showcase assortments of Armenian dishes, wines and beer, which will be available for tasting.