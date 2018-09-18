Azerbaijan Fires at Armenia from Nakhichevan

YEREVAN—Azerbaijani forces continued targeting villages in Armenia proper, with Armenia’s Defense Ministry reporting that on Saturday evening, Azerbaijani forces fired at the direction of Areni village from Nakhichevan.

Defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan reported the recent incidents telling Sputnik Armenia that sporadic firing by Azerbaijani forces was similar to other instances where Armenian villages in the Tavush Province were targeted.

“The situation is similar to what happened in Tavush [Province]; [but] the shots were less frequent,” said Hovhannisyan. “They shot from rifles, but, unlike Tavush, the bullets did not reach the village.”

Hovannisyan explained that property, especially farms, belonging to local villagers is located on the border. He explained that border patrol units fired back and quelled attempts of unrest.

Also on Saturday, the Azerbaijani army fired shots toward Koti village of the Tavush Province. Suren Sepkhanyan, 60, a resident of the village was injured in the shootings. He was taken to Noyemberyan Hospital and is reported to be in good condition.

Last week sporadic fire by Azerbaijani forces was reported in the Chinari, Vazashen, Baghanis, and Koti villages, all located in the Tavush Province.

The issue of increased Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia proper was brought up at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, known as PACE, by Armenia’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Arpine, who currently heading the delegation at its annual meeting in Strasbourg, France.

“At the PACE Monitoring Committee session, I reported about Azerbaijan’s opening fire at Koti village, the Armenian citizen Suren Sepkhanyan’s being injured as a result, as well as Azerbaijan’s shooting at [some] other civilian settlements [in Armenia],” Hovhannisyan wrote on her Facebook page.