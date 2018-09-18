‘We are Ready for Peace, But are Prepared for War,’ Says Pashinyan

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian monitor frontline activities in Artsakh on Sept. 18 Artsakh President Bako Sahakian (right) with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan monitor military activity on the border Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan monitors the line of contact through a looking hole Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets with soldiers in Artsakh on Sept. 18 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan walks through trenches in Artsakh Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan inspects a military barrack in Artsakh Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pets a bear cub that stopped his convoy in Artsakh on Sept. 18

STEPANAKERT—“We are ready for peace… But we are prepared for war,” said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday after spending the day visiting frontline positions in Artsakh.

Accompanied by Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, chief of staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces Artak Davtyan and Artsakh Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan, Pashinyan visited border positions in the north of Artsakh and discussed key issues related to troop readiness and the Karabakh conflict resolution process.

“Although the situation on the front line is quite tense, we can still conclude that it is stable and under control,” said Pashinyan in a Facebook Live post after concluding his visit to Artsakh. He elaborated by saying that he and President Sahakian also discussed the political and military situation related to the Karabakh conflict resolution process.

He added that the Armenian soldiers are confidently protecting the border and keeping the situation under control, saying that they are prepared for appropriate retaliatory measures in the event of attacks by Azerbaijan.

“However, this does not mean we want war or we are pushing for war. Instead, we are ready for negotiations—something that we have repeated many times,” said Pashinyan.

The trip, however, wasn’t without incident. While driving through Artsakh, Pashinyan’s convoy was stopped by two bear cubs.

Of course, the incident was posted on Facebook by the prime minister’s aide Nairi Sargsyan.