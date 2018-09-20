Funeral Notice: Aznive Kassabian

AZNIVE KASSABIAN

Born in Jerusalem, Jan. 6, 1935

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Aznive Kassabian, who passed away, Monday, September 17, 2018.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Garo Kassabian

Son, Harout Kassabian

Granddaughter, Natalie Kassabian

Son, Edward and Nancy Kassabian

Sister, Marie Yaghmourian and her children with their extended families

Late Sister Areka Sanjian’s children, with their extended families

Sister, Vartouhi and David Turner

Brother in-law, Diran and Marie Kassabian and their children with their extended families (Cyprus)

Sisters in-law’s children, with their extended families in Los Angeles, Cyprus, Buenos Aires and Athens

In Lieu of Flowers donation may be made to ARS Anahid Chapter, PO Box 19191, Encino, CA 91416.