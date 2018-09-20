Funeral Notice: Aznive Kassabian

AZNIVE KASSABIAN
Born in Jerusalem, Jan. 6, 1935
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Aznive Kassabian, who passed away, Monday, September 17, 2018.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Garo Kassabian
Son, Harout Kassabian
Granddaughter, Natalie Kassabian
Son, Edward and Nancy Kassabian
Sister, Marie Yaghmourian and her children with their extended families
Late Sister Areka Sanjian’s children, with their extended families
Sister, Vartouhi and David Turner
Brother in-law, Diran and Marie Kassabian and their children with their extended families (Cyprus)
Sisters in-law’s children, with their extended families in Los Angeles, Cyprus, Buenos Aires and Athens
In Lieu of Flowers donation may be made to ARS Anahid Chapter, PO Box 19191, Encino, CA 91416.
