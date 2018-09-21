Putin, Queen Elizabeth II Among Leaders Congratulating Armenia’s Independence

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Queen Elizabeth II were among world leaders to offer greeting on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

In a message addressed to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Putin hailed the “friendship” between Russia and Armenia.

“Please, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of Armenia’s National Holiday – Independence Day. The relations between our countries are based on good traditions of friendship, mutual respect and spiritual closeness,” said Putin.

“I am confident that with joint efforts we will be able to ensure the future development of allied relations and multilateral cooperation, as well as partnership in the sidelines of Eurasian integration processes. This is undoubtedly in the interests of the peoples of Russian and Armenia and is for the benefit of the strengthening of regional security and stability,” added Putin.

“I am very glad to extent my congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your National holiday, particularly this year, when Armenia marks the centennial of the establishment of the first republic, and my best wishes, wishing the Armenian people successes and happiness this year. This is a good chance to recall the close historical ties between our countries and I expect that our friendship and cooperation will continue,” said Queen Elizabeth in her message.