Independence Anniversary Message by Armenia’s Consul General to L.A.

Dear compatriots, beloved and esteemed Armenian Californians,

I would like to congratulate you wholeheartedly on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia. On this very sacred day, I congratulate every Armenian family that lives in California, each Armenian individually, along with those Americans who have contributed to our homeland.

I am very proud of you, profoundly realizing that you are torchbearers of the nation, constantly carrying in your hearts and minds the spirit of our sacred country. When on September 21, 1991 the Armenian people adamantly demonstrated their collective will-power and, as a continuation of our independent statehood founded in 1918, determined to create a sovereign modern national state on a solid lawful ground, each of you brought your direct participation in fulfillment of our national aspirations. I’m speaking not only about those who expressed their will in Armenia through a decisive vote on this glorious day of September 21, but also those who cherished that dream though generations and away from the homeland, in California. In their hearts and minds, they took a direct part in making that historic decision and in starting the state-building process. Geography and distance failed to separate us.

Our nation is incredibly proud of its progeny, who since independence have contributed to the establishing of Armenian statehood in a very practical manner. This is the day, when along with celebrating, we must pay a tribute of respect to all men and women, who did not spare any effort and fervor to turn this sacred goal into a reality.

27 years after declaring independence, our homeland reborn today projects a future of hope and light for each and every of us. Together, we need to pave the way towards our cherished future, towards new homeland and welfare society, based upon the values of democracy and security. Our brilliant youth with its high value system, our entire nation proved that it deserves a brighter future and will live up to it. I am not only calling upon you now to contribute with a new vigor to the development of our venerable Armenia. I rather urge you to share the responsibility for transformation and development of our homeland proudly called Armenia resting upon all those foundation stones that you dreamed about.

Along with my multidimensional diplomatic functions in the Western United States, I came to Los Angeles again as the new Consul General of the Republic of Armenia to serve you, the Armenian Californians and our compatriots in the West Coast, in the best interests of our homeland with a mission to build new bridges between California and Armenia.

Long live Independence of Armenia! Long live Armenia! Long live Armenian Californians, and Armenian people at large!