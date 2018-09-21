Joint Statement by Western Region Armenian Political Parties

We welcome the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence with fundamentally renewed enthusiasm, hope and optimism.

We welcome the anniversary of the independence under circumstances where the obstacles for the Republic’s unwavering advancement, the people’s economic prosperity, the people’s spirit of innovation and initiative in a just and democratic environment have been almost removed.

This new reality places further responsibility on all political currents, force and structures working in the Armenian reality to confront the indifference, inaction and passivity and initiate constructive approaches, with substantive investment to assist programs for the strengthening and economic prosperity of the Armenian state.

This new reality must also become an impetus to halt the exodus from Armenia and toward the realization of a vision for repatriation. Through an unparalleled cooperation between the state and the Diaspora we must be able to eradicate the danger of emigration, which threatens the stability of our country.

On the occasion of the independence anniversary we pledge our to put forth our resources for Armenia’s prosperity.

Western Unites States

Social-Democratic Hunchakian Party

Armenian Revolutionary Federation

Armenian Democratic League (Ramgavar Azatagan Party)