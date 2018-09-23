With 81% of Votes, Pashinyan’s ‘My Step’ Wins Yerevan City Elections

Prime Minister’s Nikol Pashinyan’s “My Step” Alliance on Sunday swept to a resounding victory in the Yerevan Municipal Elections capturing more than 81 percent of the votes to guarantee the political bloc the most seats on the city council, according to results published by Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission.

Coming in a distant second was businessman Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Party of Armenia , which received seven percent of the votes, with the Luys Alliance capturing the third spot with five percent of the votes. The remaining nine parties and alliances did not receive the needed five percent of the votes to be part of the City Council.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation was in fourth place with 1.62 percent of the votes.

The “My Step” victory paves the way for actor-comedian turned activist Hayk Marutyan to become Yerevan’s new mayor.

According to preliminary statistics published by the CEC, of the 848,343 registered voters 370,323 (43.65 percent) took part in Sunday’s special elections.

Below are the preliminary results from the CEC with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

MY STEP PARTIES ALLIANCE 294,109 81.06%

PROSPEROUS ARMENIA PARTY 25,219 6.95%

LUYS PARTIES ALLIANCE 18,122 4.99%

A.R.F.-DASHNAKTSUTYUN 5,882 1.62%

YERKIR TSIRANI PARTY 5,059 1.39%

YEREVANTSINER PARTIES ALLIANCE 2,985 .82%

HERITAGE PARTY 2,709 .75%

YEREVAN SOCIETY PARTIES ALLIANCE 2,502 .69%

DEMOCRATIC WAY PARTY 799 .22%

REFORMISTS PARTY 792 .22%

HAYQ (HAYKAZUNS) PARTY 692 .19%