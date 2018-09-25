﻿Armenian Professional Society to Hosting 60th Anniversary Diamond Gala

LOS ANGELES, CA – On Sunday, October 21, the Armenian Professional Society (APS) will be hosting its 60th Anniversary Diamond Gala at the Glen Arden Club (357 Arden Ave, Glendale, CA 91203). During the course of the evening, APS will announce the 2018 APS graduate scholarship recipients, highlighting and celebrating their accomplishments. APS will be honoring its founders and Past Presidents and special recognition will be given to this year’s honorees: Professional of the Year: Salpi Ghazarian, Director of the University of Southern California's Institute of Armenian Studies. Salpi Ghazarian co-founded and directed the Civilitas Foundation, a think tank and advocacy organization. Civilitas and its media program, CivilNet, pioneered a new culture of responsible journalism through online television and data-based reporting. Salpi’s previous posts include Special Assistant to the Foreign Minister of Armenia, head of research for the Zoryan Institute, and editor and publisher of Armenian International Magazine.

Lifetime Achievement Award: George Phillips Sr., Partner, Phillips Law Partners LLP, 1969 APS President. George Phillips brings more than 50 years of active practice to the real estate and estate/income tax planning arena. He is personally active in many charitable and religious organizations and utilizes his experience in assisting such endeavors.

Young Professional of the Year: Teni Panosian, Social Media Influencer. Teni Panosian is an actress and influencer. With over 1.2 million subscribers to her YouTube channel and 600K followers on Instagram, Teni is best known for her make-up, skincare and hair tutorials. The cocktail hour and silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner, entertainment, and program to follow at 6:30 p.m. For sponsorships or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/armenian-professional- societys-

60th-anniversary-diamond-gala-tickets-49681747444#tickets. There will be a silent auction held at the event to support the APS Scholarship Fund. For more information, please visit our website at www.armenianprofessionalsociety.org or you can contact our events department at 818-434-7157.

*There will be no tickets sold at the door. Please purchase your ticket by Sunday, October 14.

About Armenian Professional Society

The Armenian Professional Society (APS) was formed in 1958 for the advancement of education and fellowship among Armenians. Since its inception, APS has supported over 300 students of Armenian descent in the United States by granting scholarships to graduate students in a variety of fields. In addition, APS has supported education in Armenia by providing grants to American University of Armenia, State Engineering University of Armenia, Yerevan State University, and Artsakh State University. APS hosts regular talks and networking events of interest to members. As a capstone to every year, APS recognizes a Professional of the Year who has provided outstanding service to the Armenian community; past recipients include former California Governor George Deukmejian, former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans, and biotechnology entrepreneur and Aurora Prize Co-founder Noubar Afeyan.