Pashinyan, Karekin II Attend ‘Armenia’ Exhibit Opening at the Met

NEW YORK—The much-anticipated “Armenia” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened over the weekend, with the museum hosting a reception on Monday attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians.

Pashinyan toured the exhibition, which features some 140 objects. The curators have used 34 exhibits from the History Museum of Armenia, 20 exhibits from the Etchmiadzin Cathedral Museum and 28 exhibits from the Matenadaran.

The exhibit also incorporates materials from the Jerusalem and Istanbul patriarchates as well as the vast collection from the Great House of Cilicia in Antelias, Lebanon. Among the items being exhibited are illuminated manuscripts, miniatures of churches, cross-stones, printed books and other unique artifacts are displayed in the museum, among them works of such renowned authors as Toros Roslin, Sargis Pitsak, Toros Taronatsi, Hakob Jughayetsi, Grigor Tatevatsi.

“This year Armenian culture is being presented in the United States of America in an unprecedented manner. It will help make Armenian art and culture more identifiable and accessible to the American people,” said Pashinyan, who also mentioned the Smithsonian Folk Life Festival in June, which included Armenia as one of the featured countries. He also highlighted that Armenian-American author and playwright William Saroyan’s 110th birthday was also marked this year.

“Due to this wonderful initiative, multiple visitors of the museum can get acquainted with the historical and cultural heritage of the nation that was the first to adopt Christianity as its state religion,” said Pashinyan.”

The exhibit runs through January 13.