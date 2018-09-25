ABMDR Honors ARS of Western USA

LOS ANGELES–The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA was recognized as Organization of the Year during the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry’s Match for Life 19th Annual Gala held on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Taglyan Cultural Complex.

Founded in 1999, the mission of the ABMDR is to save lives by recruiting and providing matched unrelated donors for bone marrow or stem cell transplantation to all Armenian and non-Armenian patients worldwide, who are suffering from leukemia and other life-threatening blood related illnesses.

During this annual event, the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry recognizes various individuals for their service, accomplishments, and volunteerism in helping advance the ABMDR cause. This year, the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, which is committed to advancing the general welfare of individuals and families in need, was selected as the recipient of the Organization of the Year award.

In attendance at the event were ARS Central Executive representative Maral Matossian, the ARS Regional Executive Board led by Chairperson Silva Poladian, as well as ARS members from various chapters.

The event’s Master of Ceremonies was Dr. Vicken Sepilian and remarks were delivered by ABMDR Board Member Sona Ashjian, as well as ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan.

Arpine Zohrabyan and Dr. Sepilian presented ABMDR Angels as part of their “Be an Angel Save a Life” donor recruitment.

Prior to the organization’s official honoring, a 5-minute video clip was shown to guests portraying the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA’s work and activities, alongside its collaboration with the ABMDR. ABMDR President Dr. Frieda Jordan presented the official award to ARS Regional Executive Chairperson Silva Poladian. Award presentations followed for Business of the Year, Volunteers of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Woman of the Year, and Man of the Year.

On the occasion, the ARS of Western USA received Certificates of Recognition from U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff, California State Senator Anthony Portantino, and California State Assemblymember Laura Friedman.

“We remain thankful to the ABMDR and its Board for commending the noble work of our organization,” expressed Chairperson Poladian.