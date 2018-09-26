…And a Photo-Op with the Trumps

NEW YORK—Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended a reception on Tuesday hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania in honor of heads of states participating in the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, Pashinyan’s press secretary Arman Yeghoyan posted on his Facebook page.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.