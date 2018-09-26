Armenian American Museum Launches Groundbreaking Campaign

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced the launch of its Groundbreaking Campaign to raise awareness and raise funds for the historic project leading up to the highly anticipated groundbreaking celebration.

Museum officials will be hosting a wide range of events, presentations, and activities during the Groundbreaking Campaign to raise awareness for the developing cultural and educational center. Community members are encouraged to participate in the community-wide fundraising drive and contribute to the campaign. Museum representatives and volunteers kicked off the campaign over the weekend engaging with community members and supporters at several community centers, churches, and events throughout Southern California.

“We are excited to kick off the Armenian American Museum’s Groundbreaking Campaign,” www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We invite our community to get involved with the landmark project and contribute to the campaign. Together, we will achieve our community’s vision for a cultural and educational center that will serve generations to come.”

The City of Glendale formally signed the Ground Lease Agreement on September 18, 2018, officially marking downtown Glendale’s Central Park as the future home of the Armenian American Museum.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Innovative Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The Museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.