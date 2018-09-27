AAMS is Accepting Applications for Scholarships

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Medical Society is pleased to announce that it is accepting applications for the 2018 – 2019 academic year.

AAMS Scholarship: AAMS will once again award worthy healthcare students with Five individual $1,000 scholarships to assist them in their educational endeavors. To qualify, students must be enrolled in a US accredited medical, pharmacy, dental, physician assistant, nursing or other professional healthcare schools. In addition, applicants must be of Armenian descent or have a special interest in Armenian medical causes, and be actively involved in the Armenian community. Over the past ten years, more than 70 scholarships have been awarded.

Students who meet the above criteria should visit www.aamsc.org for the scholarship application and more information.

Deadline: All completed scholarship application packages must be postmarked no later than November 15, 2018 and mailed to AAMS, P.O. Box 32, Glendale, CA 91209, info@aamsc.org.