ANC-WR Delegation Holds Meeting with Minister Artsvik Minasyan

YEREVAN – As a part of the ANC-WR California Legislative and Trade Trip, the delegation had the opportunity to discuss the current economic challenges and developments of Armenia and explore means of collaboration with the Republic of Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Artsvik Minasyan.

On September 12, members of the ANC-WR delegation met with Minister Artsvik Minasyan as well as his two Deputy Ministers Mane Adamian and Avag Avanesyan and Head of the Department of International Cooperation Armen Ayvazyan. Welcoming the delegation, Minasyan commended Senator Portantino for all his contributions towards the advancement of economic ties between California and Armenia. He then proceeded to provide an overview of Armenia’s economic policies and development strategies.

Minister Minasyan also highlighted the great potential that exists in Armenia’s IT sector and noted the significant achievements in recent years. In addition, he stressed that the current changes in government have led to a lot of positive emotions, and that is it important to use that positive energy to collect all the resources available to move forward.

The California Delegation, in turn, expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to meet with the Ministry and emphasized that the aim of the delegation was to strengthen California-Armenia

ties, particularly in the field of IT. Members of the delegation, noting that California has the 5th largest economy in the world, stated their readiness to assist and support the Ministry to further

develop their relations.

Among additional matters discussed during the meeting included the Business Forum to be organized during the upcoming Francophonie Summit in October where 30 heads of state will be present, as well as a DigiTech Expo to be hosted by Armenia.