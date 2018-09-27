Cultural Impact Foundation Hosts Inaugural Gala for Upcoming Film Projects

Cultural Impact Foundation Executive Board, LA gala planning team members and Bared Maronian. From l to r: Liza Bagamian, Hasmig Demirdjian, Dr. Chris Sassouni (CIF Executive Board president), Bared Maronian, Kohar Mardirossian Pelter (CIF Executive Board Secretary and Planning Chair), Dr. Hrair Koutnouyan (CIF Vice President and LA gala team member), Marlene Yerevanian, Nayiri Attarian, Anoush Sarkisyan, Esq. Not Pictured: Volunteers Dr. Anait Alabyan and Lena Basmajian Bared Maronian 4 times Emmy Award winning filmmaker presenting at the CIF gala Bared and Lina Maronian with his eminence, Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian CIF inaugural gala, Bared Maronian presenting clips from his projects, Titanic Love and Bloodless Bared Maronian with Dr. Vicken Sepilian, MC of the CIF gala Melissa Vartanian Mikaelian the great granddaughter of David Vartanian: Titanic survivor Legendary singer, Harout Pamboukjian entertaining the guests at the CIF gala Harout Panboukjian, performing uplugged to the crowd at the CIF gala

LOS ANGELES – Over 200 distinguished guests and supporters attended the lavish Inaugural Gala of the Cultural Impact Foundation, Inc. that was held on September 7th, 2018 in support of Bared Maronian’s two upcoming documentaries: Titanic Love and Bloodless. The guests enjoyed an exquisite reception at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. Ms. Salpy Kerkonian entertained the guests with mesmerizing flute and harp music during the champagne reception. Master of Ceremonies, Dr. Vicken Sepilian invited his eminence, Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and his grace, Father Armenag Bedrossian, to give their benediction. The Archbishop praised Mr. Maronian and congratulated the organization and wished them success in their current and future endeavors.

Dr. Hrair Koutnouyan (Vice President of the CIF Executive Board) welcomed the guests and thanked them for their support and laid out the moral and financial expectations of the evening. He then thanked the event planning chair and secretary of the CIF Executive Board, Ms. Kohar Mardirossian Pelter, and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the event planning committee. Dr. Chris Sassouni, the Chairman of the CIF Executive Board, gave a heartfelt presentation about his family history and his personal journey that led him to form CIF with his fellow board members. He then presented the mission of the organization and invited the guests to join in the efforts of the board to accomplish its goals.

The highlight of the evening was when Mr. Bared Maronian presented short clips from his upcoming documentaries, Titanic Love and Bloodless. He surprised the guests by introducing Melissa Vartanian (Mikaelian), the great granddaughter of David Vartanian, who was one of the Armenian survivors of the Titanic. But nothing stirred the crowd more than the clips of Bloodless. Guests applauded and cheered to the emotional, and at times tense, but ultimately victorious and hopeful scenes of Armenia’s youth and fellow citizens in the streets of Yerevan.

The guests enjoyed the voice and music of legendary artist, Harout Pamboukjian who performed unplugged, entertaining and inspiring the crowd. Allen G band delivered lively music and songs to which the crowd danced till the late hours of the night.

The Board of Directors of Cultural Impact Foundation, Inc. (CIF) thanks all of its supporters, sponsors and evening guests who helped launch the organization with a solid foundation to reach its

goals.

CIF is a non-profit foundation established in 2017 which commissions and supports unique cultural projects that improve the understanding of historical events, and reveal acts of human kindness and heroism in the face of adversity.

CIF, Inc’s has currently commissioned two projects to four-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, Bared Maronian. The first of these projects “Titanic Love” is a documentary film that tells the powerful story of Armenian passengers who set sail for the US aboard the RMS Titanic to escape the repercussions from the Hamidian massacres in their homeland.

The second project “Bloodless” tells the story of the successful and peaceful revolution that took place in Armenia in the summer of 2018 that was organized and led by Armenia’s youth. In so doing, they provided the world with a blueprint of how to create sociopolitical change without bloodshed. That is true democracy in action.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the production of the documentaries, Bloodless and Titanic Love. Donations to Cultural Impact Foundation, Inc are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.