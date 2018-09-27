Armenia, Russia Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed cooperation on international platforms during a meeting held Wednesday on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties discussed a number of pressing issues on the bilateral and regional agenda. Particular attention was paid to Russian-Armenian cooperation within international forums.

Russia has expressed its concern over charges brought against the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Yuri Khachaturov, who has been indicted in Armenia of breaching the constitutional order in relation to the deadly post-election protests on March 1, 2008 when eight civilians and two police offers were killed in a standoff.

In earlier statements, Lavrov has personally chided what he called the “political” judicial proceedings against Khachaturov, who has been free on bail and allowed to travel to Russia to oversee his duties at the CSTO.