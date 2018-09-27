Pashinyan Meets ARF, ANCA Delegation in New York

NEW YORK—A delegation of Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the Armenian National Committee of America representatives met with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in New York on Wednesday.

During the 45-minute meeting, the discussions focused on Armenia-Diaspora relations, U.S.-Armenia relations, and the Velvet Revolution.

The delegation, headed by ARF Bureau member Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, was comprised of ARF Western US Central Committee co-chairs Carmen Ohanian and Avedik Izmirlian, ARF Eastern US CC chair George Aghjayan and CC members Dr. Antranig Kasbarian, Dr. Hayg Oshagan, and Jano Avedissian, and ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

On Sunday, Ohanian and Izmirlian of the ARF Western US Central Committee attended a gathering of community representatives to welcome Pashinyan held at the Yale Club in Manhattan.