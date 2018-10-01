Official Unveiling of Artsakh Ave. Set for 9 a.m. Tuesday

GLENDALE—The City of Glendale will host the official unveiling of Artsakh Avenue during a special ceremony and gathering at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 2. The public is invited to attend.

The Glendale City Council approved a resolution on June 12, to rename the two blocks of Maryland Avenue between Wilson Avenue and Harvard Street “Artsakh Avenue.”

The Armenian National Committee of American Glendale chapter strongly supported the initiative and its Community Outreach Director Margarita Baghdasaryan spoke during the June 12 City Council meeting.

“The name Artsakh has a historical and cultural significance to the Armenian-American community and will serve as a wonderful educational opportunity for Glendalians interested in the history of the Republic of Artsakh and the Artsakh liberation movement. Furthermore, the name change will attract tourists and likely increase foot traffic in the area, making it the lively pedestrian promenade the city has been trying to create,” said Baghdasaryan.