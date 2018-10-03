Armenian American Museum Announces Inaugural Gala

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is pleased to announce its Inaugural Gala on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Glendale Hilton.

The Gala will be the signature event of the year for the Armenian American Museum. The inaugural event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials, and community leaders for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the landmark project.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.

The announcement of the Inaugural Gala follows the launch of the Museum’s Groundbreaking Campaign to raise awareness and raise funds for the historic project. The Museum will be hosting a wide range of events, presentations, and activities during the campaign leading up to the highly anticipated groundbreaking celebration at Glendale Central Park, the future home of the cultural and educational center.

Gala honorees and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

The deadline to reserve tickets and sponsorships is October 31, 2018.

To reserve tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Inaugural Gala, visit their website

About the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The Museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.