Sarkis & Nune Sepetjian Donate $100,000 to Hye Tahd

GLENDALE—Long- time community activists and benefactors, Mr. and Mrs. Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian and family, have decided to generously donate $100,000 to the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region as a show of support for the persistent work undertaken by the organization to advance the Armenian Cause.

“The ANCA-WR is exceedingly grateful to the Sepetjians for their gracious support and generosity and pledges to use these funds to expand our efforts to seek justice for the Armenian People, support for Armenia and Artsakh, and to organize our Armenian-American communities. Such benevolent and altruistic gifts enable and encourage our volunteers and staff to strive to reach new goals,” stated Nora Hovsepian, ANCA-WR Chair.

Over a period of many years, the Sepetjian Family has also been a staunch supporter of a multitude of community-based organizations, including the Armenian Cultural Foundation, the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Prelacy schools, and the Armenian Relief Society. Last year, they donated eleven homes to elderly residents of Gyumri who were stricken by poverty, a project particularly meaningful to them as Nune Sepetjian is a native of the city. Most recently, the Sepetjians donated $10,000 to Asbarez in honor of the newspaper’s 110th anniversary. They will be honored later this year by the Armenian Cultural Foundation during its annual gala, postponed from its May 2018 date in solidarity with the unfolding Velvet Revolution in Armenia.