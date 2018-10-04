Balayan Appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands

YEREVAN—Long-time spokesperson of Armenia’s Foreign Ministery Tigran Balayan was appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, per a decree issued by President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday.

He will replace the outgoing Garegin Melkonyan who has served in that position.

At the same time, Balayan, who became the spokesperson in 2008, will also become Armenia’s permanent representative at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

“During my tenure I have attempted to be helpful to everyone, regardless of their political inclinations or agendas,” Balayan wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“I leave my position as spokesperson gratified, since during these years I have been fortunate to work with a stable, capable extremely professional team. I am confident, that in the current new situation in Armenia, my colleagues will work with fresh and innovative approaches and will elevate the foreign ministry work and its public relations to new exemplary levels and will continue to productively defend Armenia’s interests,” added Balayan on his Facebook page.