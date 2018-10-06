Portantino Discusses His Recent Trip to Armenia, Artsakh

California State Senator Anthony Portantino recently returned from a trip to Armenia and Artsakh. He was part of a delegation of California State legislators and representatives of technology companies visiting Armenia organized by the Armenian National Committee-Western Region.
On October 2, Portantino sat down with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian for a Horizon Live interview, during which the senator explained the importance of having tech-sector representatives on the trip given Armenia’s burgeoning IT sector. He also discussed his efforts to explore cooperation with Artsakh in agricultural development.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.