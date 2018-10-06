Portantino Discusses His Recent Trip to Armenia, Artsakh

California State Senator Anthony Portantino recently returned from a trip to Armenia and Artsakh. He was part of a delegation of California State legislators and representatives of technology companies visiting Armenia organized by the Armenian National Committee-Western Region.

On October 2, Portantino sat down with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian for a Horizon Live interview, during which the senator explained the importance of having tech-sector representatives on the trip given Armenia’s burgeoning IT sector. He also discussed his efforts to explore cooperation with Artsakh in agricultural development.