AYF Concludes Annual Convention

GLENDALE—On the weekend of September 21 to 23, the Armenian Youth Federation – Western United States held its 45th Annual Convention at the Jivalagian Youth Center in Pasadena. Over 60 delegates from the AYF’s 14 chapters convened in order to analyze the preceding fiscal year and set the agenda for the upcoming year.

Various topics were discussed and analyzed to set an outline for the 2018-19 fiscal year, including the performance of local chapters in relation to their goals and expectations and the success of AYF initiatives and programs, both locally and in the Homeland.

The Convention undertook to carry on the With Our Soldiers campaign in order to provide necessary resources to soldiers protecting our borders in Artsakh. The Youth Corps program was also discussed in depth, with the consensus that the program must expand its efforts in order to reach the growing needs of the Armenian populace.

In regards to the local community in the Western United States, the Convention stressed the importance of serving the community and its needs, pledging to find innovative means to better the Armenian community in the long-term.

At the close of the meeting, the Convention elected a Central Executive body to oversee the organization’s activities in the upcoming year. The seven-member body consists of Krikor Andonian, Oorie Garabedian, Raffi Jivalagian, Dickran Khodanian, Alik Ourfalian, Raffi Senekeremian, and Sevag Tchekidjian.

“The Central Executive, together with the chapters, will work tirelessly this year to realize the agenda and goals set forth by the Convention,” Khodanian said.

Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and the most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the United States, working to advance the social, political, education and cultural awareness among Armenian-American youth.