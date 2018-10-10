Prelacy Church Hold Prayers in Aznavour’s Memory

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.—Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian directed all Prelacy churches to offer memorial prayers for the late French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour during Sunday Services on October 7.

The Prelate presided over Divine Liturgy and delivered the sermon at Holy Martyrs Church in Encino, during which he paid tribute to the life and legacy of Aznavour who died on October 1 at the age of 94.

“On October 1st, the world, France, and especially the Armenian nation and people mourned the loss of a titan who through his music and lifelong activism brought worldwide recognition and awareness of the Armenian people and our just cause,” said the Prelate in his tribute.

“In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Armenia too, Charles Aznavour garnered great support and aid for our people. Let us pray for the Lord to bless his memory and for his soul to rest in His luminous altar. May his life and legacy inspire us all to live our lives with love for God, love for our nation, and love for our fellow man, to do good and make a difference, and use our abilities to serve God, our nation, and our Church. May his memory remain ever-blessed,” added Mardirossian.