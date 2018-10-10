New Yerevan Mayor Assumes Office

YEREVAN—Hayk Marutyan, whose “My Step” alliance won more than 81 percent of the votes during last month’s City Council elections, was named the next mayor of Yerevan, with an inauguration ceremony scheduled for October 13 at City Hall.

The new city council convened its first session, with Lility Pipoyan chairing.

“Based on the fact that My Step bloc earned more than 50 percent of seats of the city council, in accordance to article 44 of the law on local self-government in Yerevan Hayk Marutyan is considered the elected Mayor of Yerevan by virtue of law,” Pipoyan announced.

An emotional Marutyan congratulated the city council on its first session, saying he is happy that the Council of Elders—as the city council is known—is representing the people of Yerevan, who took part in free, fair and transparent elections.

“I don’t separate the composition of the Yerevan City Council based on factions, because we all must work together. Every second we must think about our city and its citizens,” said Marutyan.

Following the inaugural city council meeting Marutyan told reporters that all administrative districts of Yerevan will have new executives, for which he already has compiled a list of candidates, which he will present for approval by the entire council.

Saturday’s inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by other elected officials, public figures and clergy, as well as artists and musicians.

Marutyan, who is a well-known comedian and actor, has had a history in political and social activism.