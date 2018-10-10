Pashinyan to Resign ‘By October 16’

YEREVAN—Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that he plans to submit his resignation by October 16 in an effort to hold snap parliamentary elections in early December.

He made the announcement during an interview with France24 television channel, saying that elections will take place on December 9 or 10 “give or take a few days.”

According to Armenia’s Constitution, for the parliamentary elections to take place, the prime minister must resign, following which the parliament has two chances within two weeks to elect a new leader. If the parliament fails to elect another prime minister, the legislature will automatically dissolve paving the way for announcing snap elections.

Thus far, parliamentary factions have indicated that they will not nominate their own candidate for prime minister.