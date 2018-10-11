Macron to Designate April 24 as Armenian Genocide Memorial Day in France

YEREVAN—French President Emanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will declare a national day of remembrance for the Armenian Genocide April 24 as he honored the victims of the Genocide first at Dzidzernagapert Memorial Complex and later Charles Aznavour Cultural Center, where he attended a dedication ceremony.

Macron, who is in Armenia to attend the 17th Summit of La Francophonie, accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, visited the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and laid a wreath in memory of the victims. He and his wife also planted a tree in the Memory Garden and visited the Armenian Genocide Museum where they signed the Memory Book.

“We are here today with difficult emotions and feelings. On behalf of France, I pay homage to all those who fell with ‘the sun in their eyes,’ those who ‘just wanted to live.’ France denounced the genocide back in 1915 by its scholars. And it accepted the children and families who were fleeing the genocide, who enriched our nation even more,” Macron said in his note in the Memory Book.

“France will never forget and will fight for truth and recognition. We bow to those, who fell for present and future generations,” Macron added in the Memory Book.

At the dedication of the Charles Aznavour House and Cultural Center, Macron told those gathered that he and Aznavour were scheduled to meet at the ceremony, but alas the great singer’s death on October 1 prevented him from carrying out that promise.

“We bid farewell to him last week in Paris and thanked him. Today we are here, remaining faithful to our promise given to him. We have to continue his struggle, which he never abandoned,” Macron said.

“Together with the Diaspora we will continue Charles Aznavour’s struggle for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. That struggle is also the struggle of France,” said Macron, pledging that April 24 will become a national Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide in France.