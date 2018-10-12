1,000 Strong Capacity Crowd Celebrates the Armenian Cause and the ANCA-WR

VIEW GALLERY: More than 1,000 guests were in attendance at this year's ANCA-WR Gala (Photo by Arka Photography) ANCA National Board Chairman Raffi Hamparian and ANCA National Board Member Levon Kirakosian, Esq. presenting British House of Lords Member, Baroness Caroline Cox with ANCA-WR's "Advocate for Justice" Award. (Photo by Arka Photography) This year. activist and musician Serj Tankian was the recipient of ANCA-WR's "People's Champion" Award. (Photo by Arka Photography) Laura McKenzie, of the "Architects of Denial" film team and recipients of ANCA-WR's "Excellence in Media" Award, addressing the attendees. (Photo by Arka Photography) Over 50 elected officials were in attendance at the 2018 ANCA-WR Gala. ANCA-WR endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate, Kevin de Leon delivering his remarks. (Photo by Arka Photography) ANCA-WR endorsed candidate for Lt. Governor, Eleni Kounalakis addressing the attendees. (Photo by Arka Photography) Outgoing Armenian Ambassador to the U.S., Grigor Hovhannisian receiving a special token of gratitude for his work. (Photo by Arka Photography) Alice Petrossian and Armen Shirvanian, daughter and son of late Hacob and Mina Shirvanian accepting the honor in memory of their parents. (Photo by Arka Photography) ANCA-WR Chairperson Nora Hovsepian, Esq. addressing the attendees. (Photo by Arka Photography) ANCA-WR Internship program participants accepting their awards at the gala. (Photo by Arka Photography)

LOS ANGELES –-More than 1,000 activists, community leaders, public officials, supporters, and generous donors attended the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s Annual Gala on October 7 in Beverly Hills.

The community celebrated ANCA-WR’s accomplishments and bestowed the “Advocate for Justice” award upon British House of Lords Member Baroness Caroline Cox, the “Excellence in Media” award upon the “Architects of Denial” film team consisting of David McKenzie, Laura McKenzie, Elizabeth Stanton, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams, the “People’s Champion” award upon activist and musician Serj Tankian, and gave recognition to last year’s ANCA-WR interns. A special tribute was also made to the late lifelong activists and benefactors Hacob and Mina Shirvanian.

With over 50 elected officials in attendance, remarks made by California State Senator and current ANCA-WR endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate Kevin de Leon and ANCA-WR endorsed candidate for California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, and a special token of gratitude being given to outgoing Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Grigor Hovhannissyan, participants enjoyed a memorable evening at the community’s largest and most prestigious event of the year.

Complete coverage of the Gala with photos will be featured in future editions of Asbarez,