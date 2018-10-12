Hamazkayin’s 90th Anniversary Gala to Take Place on November 3

Doctors Gary Kevorkian and Sona Kazazyan host kick-off party

Since its founding in 1928 by nine visionary intellectuals—including cultural heroes Nigol Aghpalian, Levon Shant, Hamo Ohanjanian and Kaspar Ipekian—Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Association has worked to advance the wealth and beauty of our Armenian culture. This year, Hamazkayin will be celebrating its 90th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the founding of Hamazkayin’s US Western Region with a gala banquet at the Glendale Hilton on Saturday, November 3.

Hamazkayin supporters recently enjoyed a kick-off dinner party at the home of the gracious Dr. Gary Kevorkian and Dr. Sona Kazazyan. Organizing members spoke about Hamazkayin’s broad scope of important cultural projects. Among the speakers were central board member Manoug Joukhajian, regional chairperson Seta Simonian, gala committee head Nigol Manougian and philanthropist Mike Sarian. A commendation certificate on behalf of Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz was presented the hosts for their support of Hamazkayin’s endeavors. Singer Alina Arustamyan and pianist/composer Greg Hosharian then performed a number of vibrant works.

And so, on November 3rd, we are excited to present a special evening of art, music and dance. We will highlight Hamazkayin’s important mission, current projects and future plans, and we will honor the organization’s founders and intellectuals for their devotion to Armenian culture and eduction over many decades.

Please join us at this truly unique event on the occasion of Hamazkayin’s 90th/50th anniversary and support our noble cause. For donation and ticket information, please call (661)927-7875 or email hamazkayingala@gmail.com.