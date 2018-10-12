Canada, Armenia Agree to Strengthen Relations 

YEREVAN—Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, who was in Armenia to take part in the 17th Summit of the Francophonie Organization, which concluded Friday.

This was Trudeau’s first official visit to Armenia, but was his second visit. He accompanied his father, Pierre, a former prime minister of Canada when he visited Armenia in 1984.

An official welcoming ceremony with a military color guard welcoming the Canadian leader to the Prime Minister’s headquarters was followed by a meeting between the two leaders to discuss the advancing of cooperation between Canada and Armenia.

Trudeau praised Armenia saying that in the current climate where democratic values are being threatened around the world, Armenia has sen a example for the entire world referring to the spring popular movement that ruined into the Velvet Revolution. He said the Canada supports Armenia’s development.

“The democratic processes in Armenia bring honor not only to Armenians but also to the whole world,” said Trudeau, expressing Canada’s readiness to assist in Armenia’s economic development, encouraging investment that will benefit infrastructure improvements and other areas.

Pashinyan told Trudeau about his vision to change the country’s economic structure in an attempt to advance Armenia as a technology hub, praising Armenia’s potential in the field. At the same time, Pashinyan reported the his government’s efforts to eradicate corruption, which he said will improve economic progress and enhance the business climate in Armenia.

At the conclusion of the the meeting, Pashinyan presented Trudeau with a copy of the Armenian translation of the Canadian leader’s book, “Common Ground,” saying that the book attests to Trudeau’s has the correct perception about the aspirations of Armenia’s citizens.

The official visit concluded with a state dinner hosted by Pashinyan.

Earlier in the day Trudeau met with President Armen Sarkissian, who after welcoming the Canadian leader and extolling the friendship between Armenia and Canada, expressed his appreciation to the people and government of Canada for their continued friendship with Armenia and Armenians.

“Armenians will never forget your act when you personally greeted our compatriots from Syria,” said Sarkissian.

Trudeau said that the current Armenian political situation can lead to more realistic and deeper democratic reforms and economic opportunities. He also expressed his appreciation for the role and contribution of the the Canadian-Armenian community in every day life of Canadians.

The Canadian leader expressed hope that Armenia and Canada will manage to shape a more strong relations, saying that Armenians are a unique people also hoped that Armenia and Canada will manage to shape a firmer future, noting that Armenians “are a unique people and wherever they live they preserve their national identity, language and culture.”