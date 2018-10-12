ARF Leaders Meet with Pashinyan

YEREVAN—Members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau, accompanied by the chairman of the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia met on Friday with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The ARF delegation was comprised of Bureau members Mourad Papazian and Spartak Seyranyan and ARF Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Arsen Hambartsumyan.

The sides discussed the current domestic situation in Armenia, according to a statement issued by the ARF public relations office, which added that similar meeting would take place in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Seyranyan met with President Armen Sarkissian and had a similar discussion.

The recent slew of meetings stems from a precarious political situation that has been created in Armenia following Pashinyan’s announcement that he envisioned the snap parliamentary elections to be held in December.

The ARF has maintained that it, too, believes that holding snap parliamentary election is imperative. However, the party has said that the short time snap before a December vote would not allow ample time for the necessary reforms and amendments to the Electoral Code, which the party says are critical for a seamless election.