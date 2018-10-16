Armenia Beats Macedonia 4-0 in Nations League Soccer

YEREVAN—Armenian National Soccer Team Captain and midfielder for Arsenal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan set up to goals as he led Armenia to a 4-0 win over Macedonia on Tuesday in a home Nations League match held at the Vazgen Sargsyan National Stadium.

Marcos Pizzelli scored the first goal with a left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. In the 66th minute Yura Movsisyan scored his first goal after the return to the national team following an assist by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Gevorg Ghazaryan scored the third goal from a free kick in the 80th minute with Mkhitaryan scoring the fourth one from a free kick seconds before the final whistle.