Maestro V. Grigorian to Present An Evening of Armenian Kamancha Music

GLENDALE—Abril Bookstore’s Music Nights presents, Sound of the Armenian Kamancha with Maestro V. Grigorian on Saturday, October 27at 7:30 p.m. at Abril Bookstore, 415 E. Broadway, Glendale. Tickets are available online or at Abril Bookstore. For more information, call (818) 243-4112.

Sound of The Armenian Kamancha will be an evening with kamancha virtuoso Maestro V. Grigorian who will take us on a musical journey through the different styles, eras, and Armenian composers of this age-old instrument. Grigorian will also discuss his signature modifications to the neck and bow of the kamancha. Enjoy the music of Sayat-Nova and the Armenian ashughs performed on the very instrument on which they were created.

Maestro V. Grigorian is a virtuoso kamancha player and artistic director-conductor of popular traditional instrumental ensembles in Armenia and abroad. He has received great acclaim as a soloist on concert stages of major cities in Europe, Russia, South America, and the Middle East.

In The United States, he has performed for large audiences at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Alex, Kodak and Ford Theaters, as well as in auditoriums of high schools, colleges and universities. Grigorian graduated in 1984 from the Komilas State Conservatory of Yerevan, where he later taught numerous young musicians the art of playing the kamancha. His Degree in music and practical application of his academic accomplishments has qualified him to fill positions as concert soloist, orchestra conductor and lecturer.

Grigorian has collaborated with the renowned dance-master Vanoush Khnamirian of the Armenian State Dance Company, as artistic-director of his instrumental ensemble, from 1974 to 1994. His creative musical arrangements have helped promote the popularity of this company to a level of unprecedented heights. In 1998, Melodia released a recording of his unique music, which gained wide distribution in Armenia and abroad.

Grigorian has given talks on the Instrumental music of Armenia. He is a member of the Armenian Composers and Theater Arts Union, and serves on the Committee for State Radio and Television. The Driving force behind Grigorian’s wide-ranging activities in music is his desire to make known the art of Armenian folk Instrumental music to audiences through concerts, as well as in the context of folk Song-and-dance performances.