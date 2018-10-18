Homenetmen Ararat Chapter to Mark 40th Anniversary

This year marks Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter’s 40th Anniversary which coincides with Homenetmen’s Centennial. Four decades ago a handful of selfless visionaries with very limited resources decided to establish a local chapter in city of Glendale. Today Homenetmen Glendale boasts with two centers and more than 2,000 members whom are productive members of our community. Through scouting, sports, arts and array of other after-school youth programs, Homenetmen Ararat is considered the largest chapter in the Homenetmen family and a dynamic nonprofit organization in US.

Ararat Chapter’s inaugural meeting commenced on December 15, 1978, at the Armenian Center in Glendale, where the first Executive Board was elected. Initial activities were conducted at St. Mary’s Church on E. Carlton for years and in 1984, the first Chapter building/property was purchased on Broadway which consisted of two adjacent single-family homes. A single fundraiser banquet organized by the group of “Gharadagh” compatriots raised more than $70,000, which served as the seed money and a significant part of the down payment. Later, the Chapter was successful in obtaining a grant from the City of Glendale for the purpose of renovating the center.

By late 80s, the Broadway Center could no longer serve the growing activities and membership and the main campus and property/building on N. San Fernando Road in Los Angeles was purchased in 1996. The center went through three different construction phases, which took five years, and the end result culminated in a fully-equipped, multi-function facility which serves a large portion of the Chapter’s needs.

The Vahe Ardsroony Building, (North Campus) on San Fernando Road in Glendale, was purchased in 2007 and received a generous donation from late Vahe Arzroony’s family which houses the D-League program, Table Tennis Center and the Elevate Fitness Complex.

With the help of countless scouts, athletes, parents, volunteers, supporters and donors, Homenetmen Ararat operates these two state of the art facilities and contributes to the quality of life and well-being of residents in Glendale and surrounding areas. Many corporate sponsors like Forest Lawn and the Gaska Alliance Foundation and others have continuously supported Ararat Chapter and today the chapter is an integral part of community building and outreach.

Throughout 2018 the chapter has organized many undertakings and dedicated several events to mark this 40th milestone, including the unveiling of Ararat Heritage Center dedicated to late Sevak Saginian, Gathering of Alumni, Reunion of former athletes and coaches, chapter picture and many others.

The celebrations will peak at a 40th Anniversary Gala on Friday November 30th at Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. A dedicated and devoted committee of volunteers have worked tirelessly for many months to organize an elegant and noteworthy celebration to mark the beginning of another 40 years in serving our youth and the community. More information available at www.ararat.org.