Pashinyan, Aliyev Establish ‘Operative’ Ties

YEREVAN—A mechanism for “operative” ties has been established between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who told reporters on Thursday that since a brief conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev the system has been effective.

Pashinyan and Aliyev held a discussion in Dushanbe, Tajikistan earlier this month when the two were attending a summit of CIS leaders. According to Pashinyan, he and Aliyev agreed to de-escalate tension along the Armenia-Azerbaijan and Artsakh-Azerbaijan borders.

“Based on our agreement, a reliable and operative connection has been established with the Azerbaijani side and we can say that any information can be conveyed to the Azerbaijani President and from their side to me within half an hour,” Pashinyan told reporters Thursday, explaining that the communication between the two leaders takes place on an as needed basis.

Pashinyan also attributed the recent relative calm on the borders to his conversation and agreements with Aliyev.

“Generally speaking, the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border and Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line is unprecedentedly calm and it is, in some sense, the result of Dushanbe agreements,” explained Pashinyan.