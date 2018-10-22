In Armenia, Giuliani Reaffirms Genocide Recognition

YEREVAN—Visiting Armenia for the first time, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani reaffirmed his recognition of the Armenian Genocide during a visit to Dzidzernagapert Genocide Memorial Complex in what he called a “personal visit.”

Giuliani was in Armenia as a guest of the Chairman of Union of Russian Armenians, Ara Abrahamyan and attended Eurasian Week Economic Summit an initiative of the Russia-led European Economic Union.

Asked by the Azatutyun.am whether her believes Trump should recognize the Genocide, Giuliani’s response was “I certainly recognize it.”

“I think it’s a historical fact. But I’m not here in my capacity as a private lawyer for President Trump. I’m here as a private citizen,” Giuiliani stressed. “So it’s up to the administration to make its own conclusion about that.”

While serving as Mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, Giuliani often issued statements recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

He reiterated that he was in Armenia on a private citizen “to learn some facts in my first time in Armenia.”

Giuliani on Monday met with Acting Defense Davit Tonyan who update him on recent developments in Armenia especially as it pertains to its security and defense.