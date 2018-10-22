Pashinyan Meets with Lebanon ARF Leaders

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY: ARF Lebanon Central Committee chairman Hagop Pakradouni greets Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with ARF representatives in Lebanon Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets with Lebanon ARF delegation Pakradouni and Pashinyan during the meeting with ARF representatives

While on an official visit to Lebanon on Saturday, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Lebanon Central Committee.

The sides discussed the domestic situation in Armenia, as well as some of the issues that are important to the Lebanese Armenian community.

The sides stressed the need to maintain the spirit of national unity and solidarity. They noted the importance of continued dialogue between political forces in Armenia for the sake of progress.

Pashinyan also met with the editor of Aztag newspaper, the ARF publication in Lebanon, during a gathering of Lebanese-Armenian press representatives.

Also present at the meeting was the chairman of the Homenetmen Central Executive Garnik Mkrtchian.

While in Lebanon, Pashinyan also met with representatives of the Armenian community at the Armenian Embassy in Beirut.

After presenting the priorities of his government, as well as discussing the current political developments in Armenia, Pashinyan outlined his views about the Karabakh conflict resolution process, reiterating that Armenia should not be placed in a predicament whereby it is the sole side to the conflict making concessions. He also added that the government of Artsakh must be represented at the negotiation table.