Requiem For Homenetmen Members to be Offered in Prelacy Churches

By the decision Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and the request of Homenetmen Western Region Executive, on Sunday, October 28 requiem prayers for deceased Homenetmen members will be offered in all Prelacy Churches.

The Prelate will preside over Divine Liturgy and deliver the sermon at St. Sarkis Church in Pasadena. Members of the Homenetmen Regional Executive will be in attendance.

Later in the day, at 5 p.m., the celebration of Homenetmen’s centennial will take place at John Wayne Performing Arts Center of Glendale High School, during which longtime members will be honored. The Prelate will attend and deliver his message. Clergy and Executive Council members will be in attendance.