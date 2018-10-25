WithLove.am Releases Annual Curated Handcrafted Armenian Products

New Two-Tier Pricing Introduced

LOS ANGELES—WithLove.am, an online marketplace aiming to bridge the gap between sustainable, artisanal small businesses in Armenia and customers in the United States, has released its fourth annual limited edition items especially curated to be sold in a new tiered setup.

For the first time, customers will have the option to choose from a ‘select’ three-item set and a ‘premium’ four-item set which includes complimentary shipping. The collection launches November 1, with pre-orders being accepted now.

Since 2015, WithLove’s team has been curating the best of the country’s artisan economy into a special, one-of-a-kind set sold annually during the holidays. This spirit of discovery is the root of the concept behind WithLove, an initiative of Sosé and Allen’s Legacy Foundation which establishes programs and supports existing programs aimed at bridging the gap between Armenia and its Diaspora, through an emphasis on education, repatriation, and volunteerism.

“[My sister] was always on the hunt to meet talented people doing creative things,” said Legacy Foundation director and younger brother to Sosé, Vaché Thomassian. “Whether it was the ceramic potter who made [her] wedding favors, the young jewelry maker that she bought earrings from after meeting on Facebook, the painter, the clothing seamstress, or the shoemaker, there was no shortage of amazing stuff that she was able to find in Armenia.”

Customer feedback over the course of the last 3 years had indicated a need for more range in price and product options. WithLove aims to move closer to this ideal with its two-tiered approach for 2018. The products in this year’s curation are:

Saroyan “Armenian Mountain” candle by Shabeeg

Mary Sukiasyan captures the scent of Armenia with wild peppermint oil.

Dried apricots by Chreni

Co-founder Daniel Ghevondian and his all-woman team dehydrate Armenia’s national fruit to maximize its flavor and shelf life without added preservatives or sugars.

Porcelain studs by Ooloong

Toxin-free earrings handmade by Lilit Gevorgyan using luster gold, inspired by her childhood times spent in the gold mines her father worked at.

Leather wallet by Macheek

Designed and handmade using traditional ornamentation by Davit Minasyan, who launched the brand within his father’s workshop. *This product is only available in the premium set*

To learn more about the stories behind the products and their makers and to purchase a set, visit the online store.