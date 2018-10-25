Glendale to Open Lottery Application for 31 Affordable Housing Units

Glendale—On Tuesday, October 23, the City of Glendale announced a multi-project affordable rental housing lottery for 31 affordable units in Glendale.

Five project sites are included in this lottery. Twelve very low income units are available at The Link at 3901 – 3915 San Fernando Rd. Five very low income units are available at 507 – 525 W Colorado St. Another eight very low income units are available 515 W Broadway. Five more very low income units are available at 1407 W Glenoaks Blvd. One low income unit is available at 518 Glenwood Rd.

Of those 31 units, 22 are one bedroom, seven are two bedroom, and two are three bedroom. A full list of income requirements are provided in the table below.

Physical copies of the lottery application are available during normal business hours at the following five locations:

Armenian Relief Society, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale

Catholic Charities, 4322 San Fernando Rd., Glendale

City of Glendale, 141 N. Glendale Ave., Glendale

Glendale Adult Recreation Center (ARC), 201 E. Colorado St., Glendale

Sparr Heights Community Center, 1612 Glencoe Way, Glendale

The application is also available for download at GlendaleCA.gov/affordablehousing. Those interested in submitting an online application may do so at the same link.

Applications will be accepted online and by mail from October 30 to November 27. Applicants may send their application to P.O. Box 10400, Glendale, CA 91205. All mailed applications must be postmarked by November 27, 2018. All applications must be signed and dated by the head of household.

There is a limit of one application per household. Any incomplete applications will be disqualified. Rejected applications are given a two-week appeal period after the City sends a notice of rejected application. Any interested party with questions should call the City of Glendale at (818) 551-6937.

The Glendale Housing Authority has supported the development of numerous affordable housing projects using affordable housing funding, since its inception in 1975.

These housing projects have provided new affordable rental housing for seniors, families, and special needs populations, as well as home ownership opportunities for first time home buyers. To date, the Glendale Housing Authority has developed over 1,200 units of affordable housing for both low income renters and homeowners.