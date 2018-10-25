Deadline Approaching for ANCA Capital Gateway Program Winter 2019 Session

Recent Graduates Seeking Jobs in Washington should Submit Applications by November 15th for Free Housing and Job Placement Support; Student Internship Opportunities also Available

WASHINGTON–The Armenian National Committee of America’s Tereza Yerimyan joined with recent graduates Lucine Mikhanjian and Peter Sahagian in an online video reminding potential applicants about the upcoming November 15th deadline for the Winter 2019 session of the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program.

The unique job placement and internship program, which offers three months of free housing, career-building workshops, and networking opportunities, helps Armenian Americans interested in starting policy, political or media careers in Washington, DC. Yerimyan serves as the program’s director.

Applications for the Winter 2019 session are due by November 15. The session starts on January 7, 2019.

“We’re your gateway to Washington,” said Yerimyan. “If you’re ready to make the move to DC, the ANCA staff and CGP alumni are ready to help with personalized career services and mentorship from top tier professionals.”

Launched in 2003 with a founding grant by the Cafesjian Family Foundation, the ANCA CGP has helped over two hundred Armenian American professionals from across the U.S. explore career prospects in Washington DC. Gateway Program fellows are offered three months of free housing at the ANCA’s Aramian House, located in the heart of Washington, DC, in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, just blocks from the ANCA offices. Yerimyan and the Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee (CGPAC) coordinate a series of career placement workshops on a range of issues including resume and cover letter preparation, effective interview strategies and networking. The CGPAC also connects fellows with mentors most closely aligned with their career goals for one-on-one advice and encouragement.

For university students interested in a quarter/semester in Washington, DC, the ANCA CGP can assist with internship guidance and placements both at the ANCA headquarters and other public policy and government institutions. Students are offered up to three months of free housing at The Aramian House depending on space availability and along with assistance to ensure they meet their university program obligations.

Additional information about the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program is available at anca.org/gateway, by emailing gateway@anca.org or by calling (202) 775-1918.

The ANCA CGP is named after Hovig Apo Saghdejian, a beloved young community leader who lost his life in a tragic car accident and whose eternal memory continues to inspire new generations of Armenian Americans. His family generously established the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Memorial Fund in his memory and, over the past decade, have played a vital role in the expansion of the program. Substantial support has also been provided by longtime ANCA benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Barbara Hekimian and the Armenian American Veterans Post of Milford, Massachusetts (AAVO).

The purchase of The Aramian House was made possible through a generous donation by the family of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island. The Aramian family – led by sisters Sue, the late Margo, and the late Martha – have long been among the most generous benefactors of ANCA programs as well as of charitable projects in the Armenian homeland and the Diaspora.